Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $477,722.64 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $19.89 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.