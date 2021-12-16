Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 507.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

VTR opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.