Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 457,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

