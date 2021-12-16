Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 295.2% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $7,083,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

