Short Interest in Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Increases By 300.0%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RUPRF opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.