Elaine K. Sorg Sells 6,458 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AbbVie stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $130.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

