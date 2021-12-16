Elaine K. Sorg Sells 6,458 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AbbVie stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $130.78.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
