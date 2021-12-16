Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Acquires 120,000 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BHG stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.
