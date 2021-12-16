Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Acquires 120,000 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

