REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $701,120.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE REX opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Recommended Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.