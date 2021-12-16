REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $701,120.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

