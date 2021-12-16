Robert Lorne Abel Sells 15,601 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.