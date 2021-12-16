DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 291,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

