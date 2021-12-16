Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 922,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after purchasing an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

