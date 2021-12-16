DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,114,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

