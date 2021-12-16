DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

