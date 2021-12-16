DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 561.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 7.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $89.24 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

