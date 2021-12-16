Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.39 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Packaging Co. of America worth $43,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 537.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

