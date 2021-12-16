Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $41,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $129.86 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

