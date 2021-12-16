Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $39,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

