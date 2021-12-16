Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Formula One Group worth $40,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Formula One Group stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $62.42.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

