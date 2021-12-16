Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

