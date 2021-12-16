Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 20 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,048.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,839.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,656.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,053.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

