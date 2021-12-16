Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

