XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,181,880.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $1,181,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XPEL opened at $67.46 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XPEL by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in XPEL by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.