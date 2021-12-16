Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.74 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.