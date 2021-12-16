Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after acquiring an additional 429,853 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after acquiring an additional 145,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after buying an additional 908,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after buying an additional 175,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after buying an additional 686,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.