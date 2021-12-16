Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $625.78 million, a PE ratio of 155.83, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 12.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Purple Innovation by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

