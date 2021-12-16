a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $10.85

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $9.82. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.