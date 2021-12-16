Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Purchases $2,936,640.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SIX stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

