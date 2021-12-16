a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $10.85

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $9.82. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
