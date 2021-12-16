Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $53.82

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.82, but opened at $47.00. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 303 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,939,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

