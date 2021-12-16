Mason P. Slaine Sells 50,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CERT opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.