Joe Ochoa Sells 40,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

