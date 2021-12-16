Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $1,867,938.69 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

