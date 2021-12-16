Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up to $511.05

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $511.05, but opened at $529.32. Boston Beer shares last traded at $525.67, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.40.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $666.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.