Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

