Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.45 Million

Dec 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $684.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.70 million. MRC Global reported sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE MRC opened at $6.87 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

