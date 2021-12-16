$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

CG opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 93.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 891,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,169,000 after purchasing an additional 431,868 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.