$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

CG opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 93.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 891,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,169,000 after purchasing an additional 431,868 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

