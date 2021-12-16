Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $107.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.83.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

