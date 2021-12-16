Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

