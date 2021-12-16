Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,921 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,921 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PROG were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PROG by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $10,685,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.