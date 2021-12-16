Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000.

ITM opened at $51.34 on Thursday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

