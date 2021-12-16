Private Advisor Group LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,477,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

