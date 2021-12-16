Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after acquiring an additional 429,443 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cigna by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after acquiring an additional 351,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,584,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Shares of CI stock opened at $217.46 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

