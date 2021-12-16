Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 100 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock opened at $266.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.09. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

