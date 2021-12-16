Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $168.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

