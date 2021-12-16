Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after buying an additional 856,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

