Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $364.43 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of -84.75, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.41 and its 200-day moving average is $347.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

