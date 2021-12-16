Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last ninety days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

