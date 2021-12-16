Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

