McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Barclays from $298.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.10.

Shares of MCD opened at $264.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

