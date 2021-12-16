Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

PFGC opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

